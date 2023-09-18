Punting pointer: Grade 2 winner with Cheltenham aim makes stable debut for James Owen at Worcester

Given his success in the pointing sphere as well as a flourishing pre-training operation, it is no surprise James Owen has made such a fast start to life under rules and the five-time UK Arabian champion trainer saddles an interesting recruit at Worcester on Monday.

Grand Roi was top lot at the 2020 Goffs UK Summer Sale when bought by Gordon Elliott for £400,000 to run in the colours of Noel and Valerie Moran’s Bective Stud.

Grand Roi had been fourth in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham and had won his three other starts for Nicky Henderson before becoming The Million In Mind Partnership's highest sale since JP McManus bought Garde Champetre for 530,000gns in 2004.

He made a fairly instant impact for his new connection, scoring by eight lengths in the Grade 2 Grant Thornton Hurdle on his second start for Elliott in December 2020. However, after a winless run spanning 14 races since that Limerick success, the seven-year-old was sold to Owen for £22,000 at the start of the month.

“We’ve bought horses off Gordon before and we’ve done quite well with them pointing,” said Owen. “Gordon said he’d suit me just to freshen him up with a change of scenery and that he was ready to run.”

Grand Roi was ninth in the Coral Cup in March, the third successive season he has run in that Cheltenham Festival handicap, and makes his stable debut for Owen in the 2m½f novice handicap chase (2.05 ).

“I thought he was a cheap horse at the sales,” explained the Newmarket trainer. “He’s been bought for an owner [Gary Allsopp], who’s been loyal to me, to have a runner at Cheltenham. We’ll protect his hurdle mark to have a go at the Coral Cup again or maybe even the boy’s race [Martin Pipe].”

Grand Roi has been beaten in all four of his runs over fences, but did chase home Adamantly Chosen , who went on to finish second in a couple of Grade 1s behind Gerri Colombe and Mighty Potter, on his last chasing start over this sort of trip at Listowel a year ago.

Owen said: “I haven’t done a lot with him, he’s had a few awaydays here and there, just doing different things. He’s schooled well and I was keen to run him at Worcester because I think it’s a very nice track to jump around and this horse hasn't been as good over fences as he is over hurdles.”

Grand Roi is rated upwards of 10lb clear of his three rivals but amateur Alex Chadwick, who has a 42 per cent strike-rate (5-12) when combining with Owen this season, takes 7lb off the topweight.

Owen added: “I’m pleased there’s only four runners. I think he’ll have a nice time. Whatever he does here, he’ll improve massively on because we don’t know much about him.”

Spotlight comment

Smart hurdler at best; mixed messages in four chasing attempts but not beaten far in the latest, on final start for Gordon Elliott three weeks ago; bought for £22,000 since and interesting to see what James Owen, who has made hay this summer, can make of him.

Grand Roi 14:05 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Mr Alex Chadwick (7lb) Tnr: James Owen

Lillly Pinchin rode Owen’s 15th winner of the season when helping Enthused to back-to-back successes at Uttoxeter last Wednesday and she has her third ride for the trainer on Edison Kent in the 2m7f handicap hurdle (6.10 ).

On his last start under Pinchin, Edison Kent was fourth behind Sebastopol, who beat subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Stage Star in a Grade 2 at Newbury last November.

“He was bought cheaply at the Doncaster sales and I thought he ran really well in a good Class 2 at Newton Abbot,” said Owen. “I think he’ll run a very good race this time, stepping up in trip with Lilly Pinchin on.”

Hutcheson , the trainer's third runner on the card, was eighth of ten under Harry Cobden when sent off 7-2 for his debut and the jockey, who has ridden seven winners from 20 rides for Owen, partners the son of New Approach in the second division of the bumper (3.50 ).

Owen said: “Hutcheson was very disappointing at Stratford. The rain came and he just got totally lost. He’s on a redemption mission, really.”

