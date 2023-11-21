Punting pointer: can Lilly Pinchin ride out her claim at Fakenham on Tuesday?

Lilly Pinchin rode her first ever double at Fakenham last Monday and she returns to the Norfolk track on Tuesday when she could seal another landmark achievement. Pinchin is just a winner short of riding out her claim, and has three well fancied opportunities in small fields to reach her 75th winner.

Pinchin enjoyed a career-best season last term, riding 24 winners including at Cheltenham on New Year's Day aboard the Charlie Longsdon-trained Hector Javilex, before her season was interrupted with a collarbone injury sustained when falling from Longsdon's Tea For Free in the Sky Bet Chase.

The 24-year-old has bounced back to partner 13 winners this campaign, and here we assess her chances of reaching a significant personal accolade.

12.45: Greene King Ice Breaker Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: Pinchin has ridden the Roger Teal-trained seven-year-old on his last three starts, making the frame on each occasion including when emphatically landing an 11-runner handicap at Stratford at the start of the month. The form of that victory was boosted when the fourth Justshortofabubble, beaten nearly 13 lengths by Guguss Collonges, won his next start off the same mark.

Guguss Collonges gets weight from Call Of The Loon and Le Tueur, while other rival Bertie's Bandana was last of ten on his chasing debut.

Spotlight comment: Both wins over fences, the latest when making all at Stratford (2m6f, soft) where he was going further clear at the line; obvious claims off this 5lb higher mark on a track that should suit.

1.20: Greene King Level Head Novices' Handicap Hurdle

Punting pointer: Star Legend completed Pinchin's double here last week and will tackle the longest trip he has encountered as he attempts to follow up under a 7lb penalty. Pinchin has a healthy 27 per cent strike-rate for Star Legend's trainer James Owen but the four-year-old looks the most vulnerable of the conditional rider's chances, with the in-form Boleyn Boy and For Gina in opposition.

Spotlight comment: Asserted up the run-in to land a 2m4f maiden here latest (good to soft), having been outpaced; has already been held off high-90s marks in handicaps so work on under the penalty, but does look ready for a longer trip.

1.55: Weatherbys Hamilton Novices' Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: My Gift To You's form has transformed since joining Owen from Paul Webber, winning twice and placing twice before finishing fourth in a hot Hereford hurdles race last month. My Gift To You beat subsequent winner Shesupincourt by five lengths and the five-year-old will be suited by the return to chasing, having won his sole start over fences. Pinchin's claim means he is 4lb better off than for his Hereford run in a race that lacks depth.

Spotlight comment: Good-ground 2m4f hurdle and chase winner off low-70s marks in the summer; beaten favourite all three runs since, including when weakening switched to front-running over this trip in a Hereford hurdle latest, but this looks a thinner contest.

