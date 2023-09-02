Punters put their faith in Heredia at Sandown as she wins morning battle for Atalanta Stakes favouritism

Heredia has emerged on top in a morning battle for favouritism in the Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes (2.25 ) after rain on Friday eased conditions on the round course at Sandown.

The Dick Hern winner was tussling with Juddmonte's Coppice for market supremacy in the Group 3 contest but now has the edge after punters backed the four-year-old into 10-3 (from 7-2) this morning.

The Richard Hannon-trained Heredia will bid to follow up on her impressive Haydock success three weeks ago under Sean Levey and deny Royal Ascot scorer Coppice, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Falmouth Stakes. She will be partnered by Kieran Shoemark for the first time.

Conditions at Sandown are good on the sprint course and good, good to soft in places on the round course ahead of the seven-race card, with the Atalanta Stakes one of four races at the track set to be broadcast live on ITV4.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: " The rain finished here about 1pm yesterday and there was about 6mm in total. That was what we were expecting on Thursday but it came a day later than anticipated.

"It's left us in a fairly uncomplicated position. The bend is on the easy side but the straights walk to me as pretty straightforward good ground. We're not expecting any more rain but it's overcast, so you wouldn't completely rule out an isolated shower."

Starlore: course-and-distance winner seeks first Group victory on Saturday Credit: Mark Cranham

Juddmonte could also play a leading role in Sandown's other Group contest as Starlore seeks to emulate the success of his sire Kingman ten years ago and give Sir Michael Stoute a first victory in the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes (3.38 ). The course winner is a 5-2 chance.

The £60,000 contest is headed by the promising Mortlake , who seeks to enhance the red-hot form of trainer Ralph Beckett. His yard is operating at an impressive 32 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The son of Churchill was an impressive winner at Leicester on his second start and has maintained his position at the head of the market at best-priced odds of 15-8.

Bet365 also reported momentum behind the outsider Inishfallen , who carries the most experience into the race. He will look to build on a recent third at the Ebor festival and has been supported into 16-1 (from 25).

More ITV4 action comes from Beverley and Chester, which features the return of Military Order . He will bid to get his career back on track in the Listed Caa Stellar Chester Stakes (3.20 ) after disappointing in the Derby when last seen.

The Roger Varian-trained Divine Jewel has been well supported to topple the odds-on favourite and is a 13-2 chance (from 8).

Conditions on the Roodee have eased to good to soft, good in places.

Non-runners

Beverley

2.05 Dancing In Paris (bruised foot)

Chester

2.10 Colorada Dancer (bruised foot), Valadero (going)

3.20 Thanks Monica (cast in box)

Sandown

1.50 Lyndon B (going), Siam Fox (going)

5.20 Razzam (dehydrated)

