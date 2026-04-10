Publish ruled out of the 2,000 Guineas in another huge blow to the Newmarket Classic

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The 2,000 Guineas (3.35 ) has lost another leading contender after Publish was ruled out of the race due to a setback.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old was a general 9-2 second-favourite for the opening Classic of the year. However, he was found to be lame on Thursday and will not race at Newmarket.

In a statement, his owners Juddmonte said: "Unfortunately, Publish was found to be lame yesterday. Early indication has suggested he will need a number of weeks out of work, which means he will not be ready for early season targets.

"A further veterinary examination will be required to determine when he will get back to the racecourse."

Publish's setback comes a day after fellow 2,000 Guineas fancy Gewan died after suffering a fatal injury during a racecourse gallop at Kempton. He was last year's leading juvenile following victory in the Dewhurst Stakes.

Having finished runner-up on his debut at Sandown last July, Publish returned to that track when impressively getting off the mark on his second start that month.

He was defeated by 2,000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo in a Listed race at Haydock on his final start of the year in September. Connections had hoped he would run in a Classic trial before Newmarket.

Bow Echo remains the 3-1 favourite for the Betfred-backed Classic on May 2, with Talk Of New York the 7-1 second-favourite. Albert Einstein is 8-1 ahead of 10-1 shot Gstaad for Aidan O'Brien.

However, Albert Einstein and Gstaad will need to be supplemented after a computer glitch led to them being incorrectly scratched from the race last month.

Coral's David Stevens said: "Following Gewan's sadly fatal injury, Publish has now been ruled out of the 2,000 Guineas following a setback, and that leaves Bow Echo as the clear favourite for the season's opening Classic."

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, May 2)

Coral: 3 Bow Echo, 7 Talk Of New York, 8 Albert Einstein, 10 Gstaad, Puerto Rico, 12 Distant Storm, King’s Trail, Montreal, 16 Hawk Mountain, 20 Hidden Force, Rayif, Zavateri, 25 Avicenna, Causeway, Into The Sky, Morris Dancer, 33 Bar

Read more:

'We'll never forget his brilliance' - Andrew Balding pays tribute after death of Dewhurst winner and Classic hope Gewan

Aidan O'Brien reveals plan to supplement Gstaad and Albert Einstein for 2,000 Guineas after both colts are mistakenly scratched

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