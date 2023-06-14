Prominent owner of Right Wing and Money Market, the Earl Cadogan dies aged 86

The Earl Cadogan, a prominent owner under both codes for half a century and the former deputy senior steward of the Jockey Club, has died at the age of 86.

The eldest son of the 7th Earl, Charles Cadogan enjoyed plenty of success in his own chocolate and blue silks as Vicount Chelsea, with the prolific Roman Holiday and Grand National fourth Money Market flagbearers during the 1970s.

Both were trained by Verly Bewicke, and Roman Holiday in particular gave Cadogan some notable triumphs, his 25 career successes including two wins in Ascot's Kirk and Kirk Chase, as well as the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon and Newbury's Mandarin Chase.

Right Wing was arguably the most successful horse on the Flat for Earl Cadogan Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Cadogan succeeded his father in 1997, by which time his Flat string included Right Wing, a three-year-old Ascot winner by In The Wings who was in training with the soon-to-retire Major Dick Hern.

Under the tutelage of John Dunlop, Right Wing climbed the ladder from handicapper to Pattern performer, winning the 1999 Lincoln and going on to enjoy his finest hour two years later in the Group 3 Earl of Sefton Stakes. He retired the winner of 11 of his 37 races with a peak Racing Post Rating of 119.

Other horses to carry the family's Eton blue silks included Water Jump, who landed the Aston Park Stakes in 2001, and Jedburgh, who won the 2005 Buckingham Palace Stakes.

LORD CADOGAN

Name and title Charles Cadogan, 8th Earl Cadogan KBE (Viscount Chelsea 1937-97)

Born March 24, 1937

Parents William Cadogan, 7th Earl Cadogan (senior steward of National Hunt Committee) & Primrose, aunt of the Aga Khan

Business Landowner in Chelsea, Knightsbridge, Perthshire & Australia; former merchant banker

First winner Catch On (trainer Verly Bewicke) Kelso, May 2, 1962

Big-race winners over jumps Vichysoise (1970 Golden Miller Chase), Trysting Day (1971 Saffron Tartan Chase), Knighted (1972 Golden Miller Pattern Hurdle), Roman Holiday (25 wins including 1973 & 1975 Kirk & Kirk Chase, 1975 Peterborough Chase, 1976 Mandarin Chase), Money Market (1975 & 1976 Anthony Mildmay Peter Cazalet Memorial Chase), Wade Road (1998 Lightning Novices' Chase)

Pattern winners on Flat Right Wing (2000 Prix Andre Baboin, 2001 Earl of Sefton Stakes), Jedburgh (2006 The Minstrel Stakes)

Other big-race winners on Flat Right Wing (1999 Lincoln Handicap, 2000 Magnolia Stakes, Strensall Stakes, 2001 Doncaster Mile, Darley Stakes), Romantic Affair (2000 Mallard Handicap, Stubbs Handicap), Water Jump (2001 Aston Park Stakes), Jedburgh (2005 Buckingham Palace Handicap), Cape Peron (2013 Prix du Ranelagh)

In the frame in Grand National Money Market (4th in 1975)

Last winner Canal Rocks, Newbury, July 4, 2019

Offices Member of National Hunt Committee/Jockey Club from 1967 (deputy senior steward 1987-90); former Levy Board member & chairman of Chelsea FC

Colours Brown, Eton blue epaulets & cap (as Lord Chelsea); Eton blue (as Lord Cadogan)

Family wealth £5.57 billion (No.36 in Sunday Times Rich List 2023)

Died June 11, 2023, aged 86

Compiled by John Randall