Progressive stayer backed into 7-1 for competitive Queen's Cup at Musselburgh

Emiyn has been the major market mover in the day's big betting contest, the tote Summer World Pool Queen's Cup (), with the unexposed stayer cut to 7-1 (from 10-1) on Saturday morning.

The Declan Carroll-trained runner was available at as big as 14-1 with some firms on Friday but has been supported.

The six-year-old was progressive towards the end of last season, winning a staying handicap at Chester before outrunning odds of 33-1 when third in the November Handicap at Doncaster.

Spirit Mixer, the overnight favourite, has been pushed out to as big as 9-2 (from 100-30) with some firms. Good Show has been steadily backed and has taken over at the top of the market with some bookmakers shortening him to 7-2.

There has also been significant support for last year's winner Zarzyni in the tote World Pool Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap (3.00). The six-year-old is a clear 4-1 favourite, having been available at 11-2 on Friday.

ITV4's coverage comes from Musselburgh and Haydock and it is poised to be a big day at the Scottish track. The ground is good to soft, with some patches of soft ground on the straight track.

Rory Innes, clerk of the course, said on Saturday morning: "The going hasn't changed overnight and it's turned out to be a much brighter day than what was forecast – it's lovely at the moment. The front of the straight is a little softer, that's where it's been more in the shade of the houses.

"It's a huge day for Musselburgh and we've got a really good show of quality horses. It's very exciting for all of us here."

Mucho Mas is a notable non-runner on the card at Haydock (), with Ben Pauling taking out the last-time-out winner due to the ground.

The going at Haydock is good to soft on the chase and hurdles track for Saturday's seven-race jumps card. The track watered on Friday with 4mm added and it is forecast to stay sunny at the course.

Kirkland Tellwright, clerk of the course at Haydock, said: "It's a beautiful, lovely spring day and we're good to soft all over. We had rain on Wednesday but it's been dry since so we've done a little bit of watering. The chase track is a little easier than the ground on the hurdles track."

McManus horses attract interest on day one of Easter festival

Fairyhouse's three-day Easter festival, which features the Irish Grand National on Monday, kicks off on Saturday afternoon.

Conditions are yielding to soft on the hurdles track and soft on the chase ground but a strip of fresh ground will be saved for each of the days.

The key race on the card on Saturday afternoon is the 16-runner Rybo Handicap Hurdle (), where Risk Belle has shortened at the top of the market to 9-2 (from 11-2).

Another JP McManus horse has attracted interest on the card, with Verdant Place cut to 9-4 (from 5-2) for the 3m½f novice handicap hurdle (). Favori De Champdou is a significant non-runner in that contest.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course at Fairyhouse, said on Saturday: "The ground has come [eased] back a little bit and the hurdles course is now yielding to soft. There's still plenty of juice in the ground, it very wet here up until a week ago and there were plenty of showers early on this week. The chase track is soft.

"We'll have fresh ground for all three days racing. There's eight to ten yards of fresh ground [on the hurdles course] and we'll have another eight to ten yards for Sunday and another again for Monday. We'll have fresh ground on the chase course for each day as well.

"We're in a good place and the forecast going forward is for it to stay mainly dry and tomorrow morning, then 6-8mm of rain coming in tomorrow evening, through the night and then until racing finishes on Monday. We're all good to go."

Non-runners

Fairyhouse

2.10: Aultown Keppols, Nancy Miles, Jay Jay Zee

4.30 Favori De Champdou

Haydock

1.30: Word Has it

2.40: Mucho Mas

3.15: Jatiluwih

3.50: Calipso Collonges

4.25: Here Comes The Man

Musselburgh

2.25: Volatile Analyst

3.00: Last Crusader

4.10: Yorkshire Terrier

4.45 Ey Up It's Maggie

