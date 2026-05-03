Prize-money at York rises to £12.5 million across the year with every race worth at least £30,000 at Dante meeting

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Horses racing at York next week will get the first chance to compete for enhanced prize-money, with every race at the three-day Dante meeting worth at least £30,000.

That is an increase of £5,000 on the minimum purse at the fixture last year, with several races given significant upgrades.

The value of the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes and the renamed Go Local Stores Minster Stakes (formerly the Duke of York) has gone up by £15,000 to £165,000, and the two-year-old novice event on Dante Stakes day will now be worth £40,000 (a £10,000 rise).

Overall, prize-money at York in 2026 is up by £400,000 to £12.5 million, with £250,000 of that rise taking the Juddmonte International to a record £1.5m.

The value of the Juddmonte International is up by £250,000 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Tattersalls Acomb Stakes will be run for £175,000 (up by £10,000) and a £15,000 rise for the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes on the eve of the John Smith’s Cup means it is one of 44 races on the programme with a six-or-seven-figure prize fund.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship, said: “Despite the challenging commercial circumstances that everyone finds themselves in, given the local impact of global uncertainty, we're pressing on with increasing prize-money year on year.”

The Juddmonte has attracted Japanese runners in the last two years and Brennan said: “It's international by name and by status and, even if the different funding of prize-money means it's still a long way off the value of a race like the Japan Cup, it has a level of heritage about it.

“It's part of the British programme in high summer. We work with Ascot and Goodwood to encourage overseas challengers to stay over, and it has been the top-rated race in the Longines World Rankings three times in the last 11 years.”

There should be no squeezing on to the stage to receive a trophy for anyone who wins at York this year, thanks to a new presentation platform which is three or four times larger than its predecessor and will hold at least 20 people.

Brennan said: “On the happy occasions when we have a syndicate or big partnership winning, they can all get on the podium without somebody doing a Stephen Fry and falling off the stage.”

The presentation podium at York has been expanded Credit: York racecourse

Racegoers will also notice a new permanent bandstand on their right as they enter through the Princess Mary Gate entrance.

The boxes in the Knavesmire and Melrose stands have been completely refurbished, from carpet to ceiling, with bespoke joinery, new furniture and bigger and better televisions. A six-figure sum has also been spent on upgrading the WiFi, with further significant investment in fire alarms and an emergency lighting system.

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‘People wanted to buy him after York, and even at Cheltenham I was asked about his breeding rights, but I had no interest in selling him’

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