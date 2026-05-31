Private equity giant reported to be in talks to help finance the £225 million takeover of William Hill owner Evoke

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Private equity giant TPG is being lined up to help finance a takeover of William Hill's parent company Evoke, according to a report by Sky News on Sunday.

Last month Evoke confirmed that it was in talks with Greek lottery and gambling operator Bally's Intralot over a potential £225 million takeover of the company.

The initial May 18 deadline for Bally's Intralot to make a firm offer was extended by three weeks following what Evoke described as "constructive discussions".

According to Sky, an arm of TPG, one of the world’s biggest investment firms, is now in talks to provide hundreds of millions of pounds to help refinance Evoke's borrowings, with one source suggesting that TPG Credit could commit as much as £800m as part of a deal for Bally’s Intralot to buy Evoke, although they cautioned that the final number could be lower than that.

Evoke was formed when what was then 888 Holdings completed the £2 billion acquisition of William Hill's UK business from Caesars Entertainment in 2022 and it is burdened with considerable debt as a result, amounting to around £1.86bn at the end of last year, according to the company's annual report published on April 30.

The annual report sets out that Evoke has a £200m revolving credit facility maturing in January 2028, two tranches of debt maturing in July 2028 totalling £769m, and further fixed notes maturing in 2030 and 2031, totalling £400m and £505m respectively.

The terms of the revolving credit facility set out that it will become repayable in January 2028 if the majority of the July 2028 debt has not been refinanced by that date.

According to one analyst on Sunday, accessing the financing resources of TPG Credit is likely to increase the chances of Bally’s Intralot succeeding with a bid for Evoke, which also owns the 888 and Mr Green brands.

Any acquisition would see Athens-listed Bally's Intralot, which was created last autumn when Intralot acquired the international digital gaming arm of US gambling giant Bally's in a deal worth €2.7bn, moving into betting shops for the first time.

Shares in Evoke closed at just 37.9p on Friday, suggesting the market is sceptical that Bally’s Intralot’s prospective 50p-a-share takeover will proceed.

Read more here

William Hill owner Evoke agrees to extension of takeover talks with Bally's Intralot

William Hill owner Evoke in talks over £225 million takeover

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.