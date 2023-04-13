Premier League clubs vote for voluntary ban on gambling shirt sponsorship

Premier League football clubs voted on Thursday to ban gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts, although the move will not come into force until the 2026-27 season.

The news comes with the government's long-awaited gambling review white paper expected to be finally published later this month.

The Premier League said the announcement followed "extensive consultation involving the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation".

It added it was also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said she welcomed the decision by the Premier League clubs.

She added: "The vast majority of adults gamble safely, but we have to recognise that footballers are role models who have enormous influence on young people. We want to work with institutions like the Premier League to do the right thing for young fans.

"We will soon bring forward a gambling white paper to update protections for punters and ensure those who are at risk of gambling harm and addiction are protected."

Campaigners have been calling for a total ban on gambling sponsorship of sport and the Premier League's move is unlikely to satisfy those demands.

It has been reported that gambling sponsorship will still be allowed on the sleeves of Premier League shirts, while it is also understood that the white paper would not include a wider ban if the Premier League could come to a voluntary arrangement.

There was concern that a ban on gambling sponsorship in the English Football League would cause financial hardship to those clubs.

The government launched its gambling review in December 2020 promising to make regulation of the sector "fit for the digital age", but publication of its proposals for reform have been the subject of continued delays.

However, it is looking increasingly likely that the white paper, which is expected to include details about the controversial subject of affordability checks for punters, will finally appear after parliament returns from its Easter recess on Monday.

The government's gambling white paper is looking like it will finally come out after the Easter recess Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile more than 40 MPs from both sides of the House of Commons have visited local betting shops to place a charity bet on the Randox Grand National in a campaign organised by industry body the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

MPs including levelling up minister Dehenna Davison and shadow culture minister Alex Davies-Jones were given £50 each to back a horse in the race with all the winnings going to a charity of their choice, while BGC members will make a £250 donation to the MP's charities if their horse does not come in.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: "Betting shops support tens of thousands of jobs, bring vital revenue to the UK's hard-pressed high streets and support the national and local economies through tax and business rates. They also provide community to millions of betting and gaming fans.

"I also want to say a huge thanks to the MPs who have made the time and effort to meet with their local constituents working in high street shops, for backing so many good causes and local charities, and for promoting the Grand National which remains one of Britain’s biggest and best cultural and sporting events seen around the world."

