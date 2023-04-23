Post-racing music concerts slashed across Arc tracks due to rising costs

Popular post-racing music concerts are to be cut down across the 16 Arena Racing Company (Arc) tracks, with raised prices being demanded from acts proving too costly according to the racecourse group.

Music events have a huge influence on attendances, with seven Arc tracks recording their biggest crowd for a day in 2022 when putting on a show after racing. Three of the five Arc fixtures to attract a crowd of more than six figures last year were advertised as racedays with live music.

Yet Arc said the cost of delivering the events has led it to significantly decrease its offering, with just four scheduled for the remainder of the year. Attendances among these fixtures are also generally down on pre-pandemic levels, a theme across the rest of the racing.