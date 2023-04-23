Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Post-racing music concerts slashed across Arc tracks due to rising costs

ARC have cut their post-racing music programme for 2023
Arc has cut its post-racing music programme for 2023Credit: Miles Willis / Getty Images

Popular post-racing music concerts are to be cut down across the 16 Arena Racing Company (Arc) tracks, with raised prices being demanded from acts proving too costly according to the racecourse group.

Music events have a huge influence on attendances, with seven Arc tracks recording their biggest crowd for a day in 2022 when putting on a show after racing. Three of the five Arc fixtures to attract a crowd of more than six figures last year were advertised as racedays with live music.

Yet Arc said the cost of delivering the events has led it to significantly decrease its offering, with just four scheduled for the remainder of the year. Attendances among these fixtures are also generally down on pre-pandemic levels, a theme across the rest of the racing. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 23 April 2023Last updated 16:55, 23 April 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain