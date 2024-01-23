Positive betting turnover and attendance at Chelmsford's first Sunday evening fixture
Chelmsford's Sunday evening fixture, introduced as part of a radical overhaul of the British fixture list, performed favourably against comparable meetings in terms of betting turnover and attendance.
A trial of six Sunday floodlit meetings will take place in the first quarter of 2024, with racing's leaders exploring whether opening a previously off-limits part of the week could unlock extra revenues.
The response to the first trial meeting, which took place at Wolverhampton on January 7, was broadly positive from bookmakers, and the same was true of Chelmsford's first fixture on Sunday. Betfair reported that betting turnover on the meeting compared "very favourably" with similar fixtures of the same quality, while its Flutter stablemate Paddy Power saw increased turnover with online punters.
