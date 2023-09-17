Racing Post logo
Portland winner Annaf and runner-up Significantly set to do battle again in Ayr Gold Cup

There was just a short head between Annaf (far side green) and Significantly (near side, black and white) at the end of the Portland HandicapCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Annaf and Significantly, who were separated by just a short head in a thrilling finish to the Portland Handicap at Doncaster, could be set for a quick rematch in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup.

Annaf's win earned him a 5lb penalty for this Saturday's £180,000 contest, taking his weight up to 10st 1lb. No horse has won both big sprint handicaps in the same season since Sarcita in 1991 and Lochsong in 1992.

His trainer Mick Appleby said: "He could run. It was a good performance, he did it well, and he's come out of the race fine. 

David CarrReporter
Published on 17 September 2023Last updated 16:00, 17 September 2023
