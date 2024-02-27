Popular Newmarket travelling head lad Eddie Edwards dies aged 87

Former apprentice jockey and long-standing Newmarket travelling head lad Edward 'Eddie' Edwards has died at the age of 87.

Originally from Shropshire, Edwards was apprenticed to Claude Halsey in Newmarket before joining George Colling and then John Waugh. He had spells as travelling head lad to Harvey Leader and then Gavin Pritchard-Gordon at Trillium Place.

He later worked at Glebe Stud in Cheveley and then back in racing with Mark Tompkins and Michael Bell before coming out of retirement to work at Tattersalls.

The two best horses Edwards was associated with were Record Run and Noalcoholic, the latter the winner of the Group 1 Sussex Stakes in 1983.

His partner Sue Skeen said: “Eddie was associated with many good horses but he always said his claim to fame was having his hand on Princess Anne's knee when he legged her up on Gulfland before her win in 1986 at Redcar. At Eddie’s request there will be no funeral but I’m sure a few glasses will be raised in memory of a lovely man.“

As well as his partner, Edwards leaves daughters, grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Michael Bell said: “Eddie was a good, old-fashioned lad and worked for me as yard staff when he was approaching retirement. I know he worked for Tattersalls for a long time and he was thoroughly nice guy.”