'Poor' Newcastle prize-money shows need to change funding process if meetings promoted to ITV - Nick Alexander

Lake View Lad's trainer Nick Alexander
Nick Alexander: "a structure should be in place that means there's a fair distribution"Credit: David Carr

Multiple Graded-winning trainer Nick Alexander has suggested the sport explores a mechanism for boosting prize-money should a meeting be promoted to form part of ITV's coverage – as was the case at Newcastle on Saturday.

With Sandown's Premier Veterans' Chase card lost to waterlogging, four races at Newcastle were added to the ITV4 schedule which, Alexander pointed out, resulted in extra income for the racecourse, none of which will be seen by participants putting on the show.

Alexander called for a mechanism to be introduced so that an additional prize-money contribution from the racecourse was triggered in such instances.

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 6 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:04, 6 January 2024

