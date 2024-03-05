Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
17:40 ThurlesHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
17:40 ThurlesHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Pontefract supremo Norman Gundill questions Peter Savill's racecourse prize-money proposal

Norman Gundill: taking (slightly) more of a back seat at Pontefract
Norman Gundill: "risky to come out and say, ‘I can get you £25-£30 million’"Credit: David Carr

Pontefract managing director Norman Gundill has questioned whether adopting Peter Savill’s proposal to top slice a racecourse's revenue for prize-money will generate the funds suggested.

Savill, the former chairman of the BHB (the precursor to the BHA) and the owner of Plumpton, claimed recently an extra £25-£35 million could be realised by making tracks put a third of their racing income into purses, forcing them to operate more efficiently.

However, Gundill, who served on the BHB board under Savill, said: “I know what my costs are and Peter Savill knows what his are and his income. I don’t know to what extent he’s got facts and figures from other racecourses.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 5 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:26, 5 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain