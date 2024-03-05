Pontefract supremo Norman Gundill questions Peter Savill's racecourse prize-money proposal

Pontefract managing director Norman Gundill has questioned whether adopting Peter Savill’s proposal to top slice a racecourse's revenue for prize-money will generate the funds suggested.

Savill, the former chairman of the BHB (the precursor to the BHA) and the owner of Plumpton, claimed recently an extra £25-£35 million could be realised by making tracks put a third of their racing income into purses, forcing them to operate more efficiently.

However, Gundill, who served on the BHB board under Savill, said: “I know what my costs are and Peter Savill knows what his are and his income. I don’t know to what extent he’s got facts and figures from other racecourses.