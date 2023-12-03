Plumpton optimistic ahead of Monday inspection after Ayr's card is abandoned

Plumpton is optimistic ahead of its 8am inspection for racing on Monday, with expected heavy overnight rainfall threatening the only jumps fixture in Britain and Ireland.

Ayr's Monday card was abandoned on Sunday due to frozen ground but heavy rain, potentially up to 30mm before racing, is forecast in East Sussex.

The ground is good to soft and the meeting would only be in doubt if the track got the upper region of the forecast rain. Showers are expected throughout racing.

Plumpton's clerk of the course Marcus Waters said: "We're forecast quite a lot of rain, with the worst of it between midnight and 6am.

"We're a bit wary if we got the upper end of that rainfall there'd be a limit as to how much the course can handle and how quickly we get that rain through the surface. But we're in good condition though and it's only a precautionary inspection."

The only other track confirmed to inspect in the week is Southwell, which abandoned Sunday's jumpers bumpers card after being hit by three inches of snow.

The Nottinghamshire racecourse will announce when to assess conditions on Monday ahead of its jumps meeting on the grass the following day.

