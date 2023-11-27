Plumpton excited for first £195,000 Premier raceday but concerned over lack of promotion
Officials at Plumpton have reached out to trainers in anticipation of the course's revamped £195,000 meeting on January 7, the first Premier raceday to take place on a Sunday next year.
The seven-race card, which was worth £99,129 last season, will feature a new £75,000 handicap – the Sussex Stayers' Hurdle – while the Sussex National will be worth £35,000.
Part of a radical reform of the 2024 fixture list, Premier meetings feature higher prize-money with the aim of showcasing the best races in a bid to increase fan engagement, but the track said work needed to be done by the sport to promote the concept, which had not percolated through to the general racing public.
