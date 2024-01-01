Plumpton 'doing as much as we can to push the Premier message' for revamped Sussex National Sunday
Plumpton has been rewarded for substantially increasing the prize-money on offer for Betgoodwin Sussex National day next weekend with 100 entries across a revamped seven-race card, the first Premier meeting to be staged on a Sunday.
While the title race of the day is being staged for an extra £5,000 compared to 12 months ago, the real innovation is the inaugural running of a new Class 2 over 3m1f, the Betgoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle, which is worth £75,000 and has attracted a few familiar names at the entry stage.
Chris Gordon could be represented by the 144-rated Annual Invictus, while Eldorado Allen from the Joe Tizzard team and the Nicky Henderson-trained veterans Call Me Lord and On The Blind Side are also among 14 possible contenders.
Published on 1 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:58, 1 January 2024
