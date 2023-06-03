PJA's extraordinary general meeting to take place at Warwick on Sunday

A further twist in the Professional Jockeys Association leadership saga may unfold on Sunday as members come together for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at Warwick racecourse.

The PJA has been plunged into turmoil in recent weeks following a revolt by jockeys leading to the resignation of chair Jon Holmes, along with fellow directors Simon Cox and former Grand National-winning rider Mick Fitzgerald.

Chief executive Ian McMahon survived that coup, but his position is set to be up for discussion again at the meeting.

Derby-winning jockey and PJA board member Martin Dwyer said on Saturday: "The jockeys have made it clear they're not happy with the way they're being represented and they've got every right to air their views tomorrow."

Holmes departed after the PJA received a petition signed by a number of jockeys who proposed an EGM at which they wanted to declare a lack of confidence in the board and McMahon, who it was felt had not been visible enough in the role.

The PJA has been criticised for the way it has represented jockeys in industry discussions on the new whip rules and other big issues, including the permanent closure of racecourse saunas.

There has been speculation that McMahon's predecessor Paul Struthers, who resigned in December 2021 after almost ten years in the job and who has since launched his own communications and consultancy agency Moya Sport, could be asked to return to the PJA chief executive role.

The PJA said on Wednesday it has been listening to its membership after announcing seven new board members.

Six of those are jockeys from the Flat and jumps – Henry Brooke, Neil Callan, Tom Marquand, Andrew Mullen, Jonjo O’Neill Jr and Tabitha Worsley – with marketing and communications specialist Nick Attenborough, formerly of Great British Racing, Racing to School and Sandown, the seventh new board member.

On unveiling the appointments, PJA director Robin Leach said: "We've been listening to our members who want greater visibility and better recognition for what they bring to the sport with a strong board who understand the challenges faced by jockeys on a daily basis."

