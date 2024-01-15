PJA says 'it does not condone bullying' after board member Neil Callan posts comment over Robbie Dunne and Bryony Frost case

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) emphasised on Monday it “does not condone or tolerate bullying” after board member Neil Callan questioned in a post on social media whether the attention given to the case involving the behaviour of Robbie Dunne towards Bryony Frost would be as significant if the victim were a “young male jockey”.

On Sunday, The Sunday Times published an article by columnist David Walsh titled 'Racing had a treasure in Bryony Frost – and closed ranks to bury it'. In the article, Walsh criticised racing for its treatment and perceived sidelining of Frost since late 2021 when her allegations that she was bullied by Dunne were upheld by a disciplinary panel. Dunne was initially banned for 18 months for prejudicial conduct before this was reduced to ten months on appeal.

Writing on X in response to the Walsh article, Callan said: “If this was a young male jockey being bullied would it have the same coverage and attention?? I think not!! #saywhateveryoneelseisthinking.”

The post was subsequently deleted by Callan, who has been a PJA board member since May last year. The PJA stated on Monday that the rider had “expressed his personal views and opinions on social media” and that he did not condone bullying.

PJA chairman Nick Attenborough said: “The PJA does not condone or tolerate bullying and nor do the PJA members, Neil included.

“The PJA has had its own code of conduct in place for almost three years which lays down the behavioural standards the PJA expects its members to meet. The BHA has subsequently introduced an industry-wide code of conduct which binds those regulated by the BHA to those same standards.

“Neil expressed his personal views and opinions on social media. Our code of conduct contains a social media policy and we have today reminded our board and members of that policy and their responsibility to adhere to it.”

The PJA received considerable criticism for its handling of the Dunne-Frost case in 2021. This included a request for the hearing to be thrown out before it had taken place because of leaks to the media, and a statement following the hearing in which the organisation said that Frost “felt” she was bullied.

In subsequent interviews, chief executive Paul Struthers amended the PJA's position to accept that the rider was bullied by Dunne. Struthers stepped down from the PJA at the end of 2021 to be replaced by Ian McMahon in 2022. However, following McMahon's departure last summer, Struthers was reappointed as PJA chief executive and officially began his second stint in charge on January 2.

