Pic D'Orhy heads a high-class Silviniaco Conti Chase line-up - plus find out the fields for Saturday's other big races

Last year's winner Pic D'Orhy and fellow Grade 1 stars Edwardstone and Banbridge will clash in a high-class running of the Silviniaco Conti Chase (2.07 ) at Kempton after Saturday's final fields were revealed.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'Orhy eased to a 16-length success in the Coral-sponsored Grade 2 last year before going on to win at the highest level in Aintree's Melling Chase in April.

He made a fine return to action when an easy winner of the 1965 Chase at Ascot in November, in which Shishkin dramatically refused to race, and bids to become the first back-to-back winner of the Silviniaco Conti.

However, he faces a tough task with multiple Grade 1 winner Edwardstone also declared. The ten-year-old has been no match for Jonbon in his last two runs, including in the Tingle Creek last month, and steps up in trip ahead of a possible tilt at the Ryanair Chase.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Banbridge has not been seen since winning the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree in April and makes his return from a 275-day absence. He is one of two Irish runners after Janidil was declared, while Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up Notlongtillmay also features.

Coral's David Stevens said: "With four of the five runners in this year's Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase previously successful at the highest level, this is a Grade 1 in all but name, with the market headed narrowly by the returning Banbridge. Although it would be no surprise to see any of the current front three in the betting start favourite on Saturday, such are the credentials they bring to the race."

A field of 19 will contest the ultra-competitive Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (2.42 ), with last year's Coral Cup winner Langer Dan and Sonigino both carrying top weight of 12st.

Their rivals include last year's Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque , Nemean Lion and recent Betfair Exchange Trophy second Impose Toi .

At Warwick, leading fancy Monbeg Genius did not feature in the final field for the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00 ).

Malina Girl , Beauport and Galia Des Liteaux are among 14 who will contest the marathon contest, with the weights raised 13lb.

Also on the card, Broadway Boy will face four rivals as he bids to continue his rapid progression in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase (2.24 ).

The Lucinda Russell-trained Apple Away was also declared, with the trainer opting not to go for Wetherby's Towton Novices' Chase (1.00), which has now got a field of five.

Leading fancy Meetingofthewaters , who had been set to follow the same path as Grand National hero Noble Yeats, has been declared a non-runner due to coughing.

A bumper field of 17 has been declared for the rescheduled Veterans' Chase Series Final (3.35 ), including popular performers Thomas Darby and Aye Right .

Silviniaco Conti Chase final field

Edwardstone Tom Cannon

Janidil Brian Hayes

Pic D'Orhy Harry Cobden

Banbridge JJ Slevin

Notlongtillmay David Noonan

2.07 Kempton, Saturday January 13, Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase

Coral: 9-4 Banbridge, 5-2 Pic D'Orhy, 11-4 Edwardstone, 11-2 Notlongtillmay, 10 Janidil

