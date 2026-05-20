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Peter Savill gets the backing of 200 racing figures as he bids for sensational return as BHA chair
Peter Savill has prepared the ground for a potentially sensational return to the top of British racing after securing the backing of more than 200 figures from within the sport for him to become the new BHA chair.
Savill, 78, spent six years as chair of the BHB, the forerunner of the BHA, between 1998 and 2004, and said on Wednesday he had “the knowledge, experience and a vision with clear goals that I think the industry can get behind” if appointed as successor to Lord Charles Allen.
The BHA has been without a chair since March 3, when Lord Allen’s tumultuous period ended with his resignation following a dispute with racecourses and participants over the possible commercialisation of raceday data rights by the BHA at the end of its present contract.
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