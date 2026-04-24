Perth festival finishes in farce after wrong result called in photo-finish

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The result of the bumper at Perth was dramatically reversed after the incorrect winner was called by the judge in the photo-finish.

The finish of the concluding contest of the three-day festival at the Scottish track, which went off at 5.35pm, was fought out by the Mickey Bowen-trained pair Ksar D'Oudairies and Fiskardo. After looking at the photo-finish, judge William Fraser Perratt called Ksar D'Oudairies the winner.

However, concerns were raised that Fiskardo had actually appeared to be first past the post.

Almost an hour after the race concluded, the result was switched, with Fiskardo beating his stablemate by a nose. The Shane Fenelon-ridden winner was sent off at 14-1.

The BHA stewards' report said: "An enquiry was held to establish the circumstances surrounding why the judge incorrectly announced Ksar D'Oudairies as the winner and Fiskardo as the second-placed horse, before subsequently re-announcing the correct result after the weighed-in signal was given.

"The judge, photo-finish operator, and the chief steward were interviewed. Having heard their evidence, a report was forwarded to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration."

Fiskardo (right) flies home to deny stablemate Ksar D'Oudairies in a controversial finish to the final race at Perth Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

While the result did not impact Mickey Bowen winning the race, the amended result took away a possible fifth success of the three-day meeting for James Bowen, who was riding Ksar D'Oudairies.

Gordon Brown was Racing TV's presenter at Perth. He told the channel: "It's a controversial end to a really good three-day festival. Mickey Bowen walked past me and saw a still on the line, and he thought Fiskardo had got it, but I wasn't sure.

"When the judge had called it, you wouldn't have thought to argue about it and the weighed-in was announced and bookmakers paid out. It was nearly 6pm when I heard an announcement from the judge talking about the revised result. It's human error."

He added: "What I've heard has happened is that the judge has called the winner in his judgment at the time by a nose, but a photo-finish operator alerted him to say he better have another look at it, and he's changed his mind.

"I'm afraid at this moment in time, if you've backed the horse who's got the race, it's after the weighed-in and that's the way things stand for betting purposes."

How the dramatic incident appeared

The stablemates cross the line together at Perth with the winner Fiskardo on the near side Credit: Racing TV

The official photo-finish to the concluding bumper

The outline of Fiskardo's head, who the result was overturned in favour of

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