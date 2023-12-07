Percussion owners hoping for special first over Grand National fences in Saturday's Becher Chase
The owner-breeders of leading BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase contender Percussion are hoping to end a string of near-misses over the Grand National fences on Saturday.
Joss Hanbury, who is listed on racecards as Evan-Robert, and his wife Nicky have seen Percussion and Fantastic Lady produce gallant performances in defeat over the famous Aintree fences in the past two seasons and bookmakers believe their turn might come with Percussion, who is second in the Becher betting at 5-1.
Percussion was third in the race last year behind Ashtown Lad, who is 4-1 favourite for a repeat success, and has also finished second and third in the last two runnings of the Grand Sefton Chase for trainer Laura Morgan. The Nicky Henderson-trained Fantastic Lady, who was taken out of the Becher at the declaration stage, was runner-up in last season's Topham at the Grand National meeting. The two horses are the only ones the Rutland-based Hanburys have in training.
