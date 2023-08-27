'People will say we should go for a Group race but the money is there' - Dragon Leader team eye £300,000 sales contest

Dragon Leader , who produced a slick display at York's Ebor meeting on Thursday, will follow the Wootton Bassett route at Doncaster next month before connections dare to dream of bigger targets.

Racing in the familiar silks of Kennet Valley Syndicates, the Clive Cox-trained colt, who was partnered by Ryan Moore, was completing a hat-trick in York's Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes after two successes at Salisbury.

He will now be aimed at the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster on September 14 and bid to emulate Wootton Bassett, now a top sire who won both sales races before going on to Group 1 glory in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in 2010.

Kennet Valley's racing manager Sam Hoskins said: "Clive hoped he'd go really well and we thought we could win it, but he hadn't been flashy the time before at Salisbury. That said, it was a rush to get there and he had a penalty against a horse [American Bay] who is well regarded by Harry and Roger Charlton.

"We maybe didn't realise what we had, but Ryan, who is always amazing with feedback, was positive and complimentary. The plan is the other sales race at Doncaster , which should be interesting.

"I know some people will say we should go for a Group race, but the money is there and we're near the bottom of the weights. Wootton Bassett won both races, although our lad wants good ground so hopefully conditions aren't soft at Doncaster. That race gives us a chance to have a go at something bigger if things went well."

Clive Cox: trainer of Dragon Leader Credit: Getty Images

Hoskins, falling to hide his excitement, added: "He's a lovely horse. We've had inquiries and it's nice to have offers, but we're in it for the sport and want to enjoy him. It would take a lot of money to sell because it's not every day you get a horse like him.

"It would be lovely to think of the 2,000 Guineas, but we haven't talked about it, although Ryan feels he would get seven furlongs. The Commonwealth Cup is a stiff six furlongs anyway, but we'll keep our feet on the ground, try to win as much money as we can for the rest of the season and then look at next year."

Kennet Valley's Equality , who is trained by Charlie Hills, also ran with credit at York, finishing sixth in Friday's Nunthorpe. Hoskins was a keen observer of that with Get Ahead , whom he also has an interest in via Hot To Trot Racing, coming eighth.

"They both ran really well, but were drawn away from the pace," he said. "They're in the Flying Five at the Curragh next month and I think both will go there as I think they proved they belong at Group 1 level.

"Charlie Hills thinks Equality can win a Group 1 and Clive Cox has always held Get Ahead in high regard, but things haven't gone for her this term."

