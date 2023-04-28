'People have just really taken to him' - Constitution Hill set to lead parade of champions at Sandown

Racegoers attending Sandown on Saturday will be treated to the sight of Constitution Hill and Shishkin as they are set to line up in the parade of champions.

Victories in the Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle saw Constitution Hill take his record to a perfect seven, while Shishkin landed his second Grade 1 of the campaign when powering home in the Aintree Bowl.

Constitution Hill will lead the parade, which begins after the first race (1.05) and will feature several big names from this season.



Trainer Nicky Henderson said: “They’re both in fantastic form after Aintree and ran really well, so we’re looking forward to Saturday. It’s great that Sandown have invited us down for it. We don’t get a lot of opportunities to do so apart from various open days and things like that. People seem to really enjoy it.

“There were plenty who came to see Constitution Hill on the Lambourn Open Day, the place was heaving! He’s really popular with the public and that’s the surprising thing I suppose because he’s done it in such a short space of time. He’s only had a small number of runs compared to what Sprinter Sacre and Altior had, but he does it rather spectacularly and I think people have really just taken to him.

“This will be their last day out and then they’ll go on their holidays, they’re only waiting to do this on Saturday and then they'll be off!"

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.