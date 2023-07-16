'People have been so kind, it really lifts you' - racing's support huge for Christian Williams as daughter starts chemotherapy

Christian Williams and his family thanked the racing community for its overwhelming kindness and for uplifting them during the "dark days" since six-year-old daughter Betsy was diagnosed with leukaemia in March.

Last week the family of regular jockey Jack Tudor organised a fundraising rounders event and launched a JustGiving page to help the children’s cancer and leukaemia group supporting Betsy, and so far more than £27,000 has been raised, which will contribute to vital research.

Betsy underwent four chemotherapy treatments this week and mum Charlotte said she was "happy and smiling" on Sunday morning and making her family proud. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia during Cheltenham Festival week and has started a six-month period of intensive treatment.

Charlotte Williams said: "Betsy's doing amazing. I was dreading this week, she had four chemotherapies in three days. Her little body has been through so much, but she's playing, happy and smiling. Kids are resilient, they live for the here and now and she deserves enormous credit. She's powering through and doing us proud.

"Things have felt a bit desperate sometimes and we've been down in the dumps and had our dark days, but people have just been so kind. It really lifts you – even just the messages on Twitter. People's kindness gets you through the crappy days. I never thought we'd be in this position and I never knew how kindness can make you feel so much better. It makes a huge difference – people might not realise it, but it really helps."

Jockeys Sean Bowen, Alan Johns and Harry Reed were among the players in the rounders tournament Credit: Megan Dent (megandentphotography.co.uk)

Betsy took part in last weekend's 22-team rounders tournament alongside a host of famous names in jump racing, including a jockeys' team featuring Nick Scholfield, Lorcan Williams, Connor Brace and Tudor. The event was followed by a live band, barbecue and auction in a field close to Williams' stable in Bridgend.

Williams added: "The jockeys were very competitive and giving it some, but some of the time they were competing against five-year-olds. When a team turned up with matching uniforms we knew some were taking it seriously, and they won. I think the best of the jockeys was Connor Brace.

"It was absolutely amazing. Betsy has just started a really nasty course of treatment and this was the weekend just before, so it was really perfect timing and she had the time of her life – she played rounders and was dancing until 11pm with the band.

"To have all our friends there and all the people who supported us there was really uplifting. The jockeys too, they're so busy and their days off are so precious, so to have so many there was special. It was just the best day, which meant a lot to us and raised lots of money too."

Donations will go to the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group, with over £20,000 in proceeds coming from the day itself and many others contributing via the JustGiving page .

"They're an amazing charity," added Williams. "One aspect which they do is fund research into children's cancer, which is important because in the UK it gets only three per cent of cancer research funding. They also look at ways to improve diagnosis, because ours was quite slow, as a lot of them are, and better treatment."

