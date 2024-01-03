Paul Nicholls v Nicky Henderson: title rivals expect ding-dong fight 'to go right to the end'

Paul Nicholls is expecting the trainers’ title race to go right down to the wire with his great rival Nicky Henderson possessing “penalty kicks” in the form of Constitution Hill and Jonbon as he bids to land the prize for the fourth year in a row.

Six-time title winner Henderson trails Nicholls by £363,292 after 13 winners across 11 days in a stellar Christmas period – the deficit is more than half what it was on this day last season – and as the reigning champion pointed out: "Constitution Hill alone could close the gap if it all went well for him."

A brilliant festive spell for Henderson, highlighted by Grade 1 victories for Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and Jango Baie's Formby Novices' Hurdle, resulted in the title challenger's odds being slashed into 7-4 with Sky Bet – who have Nicholls as the 1-3 favourite – but the market leader is not counting on another title just yet and warned: "It could be really interesting right to the end."