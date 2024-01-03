Paul Nicholls v Nicky Henderson: title rivals expect ding-dong fight 'to go right to the end'
Paul Nicholls is expecting the trainers’ title race to go right down to the wire with his great rival Nicky Henderson possessing “penalty kicks” in the form of Constitution Hill and Jonbon as he bids to land the prize for the fourth year in a row.
Six-time title winner Henderson trails Nicholls by £363,292 after 13 winners across 11 days in a stellar Christmas period – the deficit is more than half what it was on this day last season – and as the reigning champion pointed out: "Constitution Hill alone could close the gap if it all went well for him."
A brilliant festive spell for Henderson, highlighted by Grade 1 victories for Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and Jango Baie's Formby Novices' Hurdle, resulted in the title challenger's odds being slashed into 7-4 with Sky Bet – who have Nicholls as the 1-3 favourite – but the market leader is not counting on another title just yet and warned: "It could be really interesting right to the end."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:19, 3 January 2024
- Richard Hobson hoping white-hot Gavin Sheehan can provide more Saturday success on Lord Du Mesnil
- 'Massive' ratings hike has Gary Moore plotting Gold Cup and Grand National double bid for much-improved Nassalam
- Dublin Racing Festival under consideration for Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road
- The £1,000 buy and Ayr specialist who is still winning races at the age of 13
- Jump racing set to return on Thursday after Hereford passes inspection, but Chepstow loses Sunday card after 140mm of rain in a week
- Richard Hobson hoping white-hot Gavin Sheehan can provide more Saturday success on Lord Du Mesnil
- 'Massive' ratings hike has Gary Moore plotting Gold Cup and Grand National double bid for much-improved Nassalam
- Dublin Racing Festival under consideration for Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road
- The £1,000 buy and Ayr specialist who is still winning races at the age of 13
- Jump racing set to return on Thursday after Hereford passes inspection, but Chepstow loses Sunday card after 140mm of rain in a week