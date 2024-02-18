Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Paul Nicholls to go all out to make Harry Cobden champion jockey - and is gunning for Martin Pipe's trainers' title record

Cobden and Paul Nicholls celebrate after Clan Des Obeaux's King George triumph
Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls lead the way in their respective title races Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paul Nicholls says he would love to propel Harry Cobden to a first jump jockeys' title in Britain and hopes success for his stable rider can help him in his own quest to equal Martin Pipe's record of 15 trainer championships this season. 

Nicholls was full of praise for the way Cobden dominated Saturday's Grade 1 Ascot Chase aboard Pic D'Orhy, declaring the performance in the saddle as a ride befitting a champion, and there is no underestimating the pleasure he would take if Codden were to lift the trophy at Sandown on April 27.  

"It was a champion jockey's ride," said Nicholls. "Horses jump well for Harry and he's worked hard to get where he is, so he deserves all the plaudits and success he gets. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 18 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:43, 18 February 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain