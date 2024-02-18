Paul Nicholls to go all out to make Harry Cobden champion jockey - and is gunning for Martin Pipe's trainers' title record

Paul Nicholls says he would love to propel Harry Cobden to a first jump jockeys' title in Britain and hopes success for his stable rider can help him in his own quest to equal Martin Pipe's record of 15 trainer championships this season.

Nicholls was full of praise for the way Cobden dominated Saturday's Grade 1 Ascot Chase aboard Pic D'Orhy , declaring the performance in the saddle as a ride befitting a champion, and there is no underestimating the pleasure he would take if Codden were to lift the trophy at Sandown on April 27.

"It was a champion jockey's ride," said Nicholls. "Horses jump well for Harry and he's worked hard to get where he is, so he deserves all the plaudits and success he gets.