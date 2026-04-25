Paul Nicholls: 'Some fantastic lads have been through Ditcheat but I always thought Dan was going to be the one'

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Paul Nicholls believes Dan Skelton is set for a period of domination over jumps after his protege lifted the trophy for a first trainers' title at Sandown.

Nicholls, a 14-times champion, always said he would be the first to shake Skelton's hand when he landed the championship but went one better as he presented the prize to him before racing on the final day of the season.

"It was always going to be on the cards and I know how he felt last year when just getting beat, so it's brilliant," said Nicholls. "He's going to be hard to beat for the next few years now. Who is going to challenge him? He's got the numbers, and in Britain I just can't see that there's anyone.

"I'm certainly never going to have the numbers and I don't want to. Back in the day when I was winning you had 80-odd horses in training. Perhaps Olly Murphy might have the numbers but you need the quality as well."

Champion trainer Dan Skelton with his family and staff at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Skelton worked at Ditcheat for almost ten years and Nicholls spoke of his pleasure watching his former assistant enjoy success in his own right.

"Some fantastic lads have been through Ditcheat but I always thought he was going to be the one," said Nicholls. "It's fantastic. He grew up with me and Clifford Baker and you've got to have that winning mentality, which we installed in all of them. He deserves it all and I'm very proud of him."

Skelton put on a coach for 60 members of his team to celebrate the success at Sandown, while his Olympic gold-medalist father Nick was on hand to celebrate his son's achievement.

"It's incredible what he's achieved in a short space of time," said Skelton snr. "I'm very, very proud and let's hope we can do it again. The staff and the owners have all been behind him and wanted him to win.

"I was always very driven, and as kids I suppose I drove Harry and Dan on, but they wanted to succeed. It's great that Dan is champion trainer and Harry has been champion jockey. I couldn't wish for anything more."

Nick and Dan Skelton celebrate at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Skelton snr, who won showjumping team gold at London in 2012 and individual gold at Rio in 2016, believes his own achievements are at the "bottom of the pile" in the family's roll call and hopes it will be the first of many titles for Dan.

"It's great when you do something yourself but it's even better when your kids do it," he says. "I don't know where Dan's boundaries lie. His intention will be to keep winning, knowing Dan. He's a great planner. 'Dan the Plan' is what I call him and he's already planning for next season and for after that really. The summer horses are ready to go and he'll be out of the blocks and away."

Read more . . .

Dan Skelton's latest extraordinary feat and the question even John Randall couldn't answer

'I'm really pleased Dan's got me in his sights' - Martin Pipe welcomes Skelton taking direct aim at his record

'I'm over the moon to see him' - Constitution Hill pulls in a crowd of fans at Sandown meet and greet

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