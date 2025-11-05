'Self-confident' Saint Segal out to maintain fine form against Grade 1 winner Kalif Du Berlais in hot Haldon Gold Cup

Grade 1-winning novice chaser Kalif Du Berlais is undoubtedly the main attraction ahead of Friday's £100,000 BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup (2.25 ) at Exeter, but Jane Williams believes her contender Saint Segal is a different horse after gaining renewed confidence in his jumping.

Six horses have been declared for the feature of Exeter's season, with 2024 winner JPR One rated the main market rival to Kalif Du Berlais, who was last seen winning the Maghull Novices' Chase at the Aintree Grand National meeting last April and was described by Paul Nicholls in his recent Racing Post stable tour as "right up with the best two-mile chasers I have trained".

JPR One will receive 3lb from the five-year-old Kalif Du Berlais and bids to go back-to-back in this 2m1½f contest.

Earlier in the week, Exeter was bracing itself for a yellow weather warning, but despite 15mm of rain on Tuesday, the going remains good with only light showers forecast up until Friday, and the current ground is another encouragement for Williams to let Saint Segal take his chance.

"He’s somewhere between a two-miler and a two-and-a-half-miler, and so the Exeter two-miles-two should suit," said Williams. "He’s never been there, which is a bit strange as it’s just down the road, it’s a fairly hot race and we’ve got to find quite a lot, but it will be quick ground, which is in his favour, and he's a quick horse.

"A lot will depend on how the race pans out, but if he can get to the front and go along without being hassled for the lead, he's a very independent horse who is happy doing his own thing. I think it’s worth a try."

Asked about Saint Segal's improvement over fences, Williams said she believed the seven-year-old was maturing and gaining in confidence, and said she saw something new when he made all to beat Il Ridoto at Chepstow last month.

Jane Williams: believes Saint Segal has become more self-confident Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It was just different the other day and he’s been a bit different at home," said Williams. "Normally he’s just a tiny bit hesitant, but he just seems very self-confident."

Dan Skelton was responsible for four of the 16 original entries, and while L'Eau Du Sud and Calico miss out, Thistle Ask will represent the yard.

Venetia Williams already has one major early-season success to her name after Djelo's Charlie Hall win on Saturday, and Martator flies the flag here, while the Dylan Cunha-trained Here Comes Georgie completes the field.

Exeter clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said of the going: "It is good ground ahead of BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup day. There are bits either side of that. There are places where it is slightly easier, but you wouldn’t call it good to soft, and equally there are places which are tighter, but you wouldn’t call it good to firm.

The ground at Exeter is currently good after 15mm of rain on Tuesday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“On October 21 we were good to firm, but we’ve had two inches of rain, including a nice drop Tuesday which has been a fantastic help and very well received.

“We’ve had some light showers this morning [Wednesday]. Thursday and Friday are forecast to be misty, cloudy and damp which will stop the ground drying out too much.”

BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders

Kalif Du Berlais Harry Cobden

JPR One Brendan Powell

Saint Segal Ciaran Gethings

Martator Charlie Deutsch

Here Comes Georgie Lee Edwards

Thistle Ask Harry Skelton

BetMGM: 5-4 Kalif Du Berlais, 2 JPR One, 11-2 Martator, 15-2 Thistle Ask, Saint Segal, 33 Here Comes Georgie.

