Panel hears of inspecting officer's shock at condition of horse during stable inspection

A disciplinary panel heard on Monday of the shock experienced by a BHA investigator at the condition of a horse he found at the North Yorkshire stable of Lee James, who faces three charges of breaching the rules on care of racehorses.

James, who has not had a runner since 2020 and no longer holds a licence, denies the charges and is scheduled to address the panel when the case continues on Tuesday.

The hearing arises from an unannounced inspection of James's yard in November 2021, triggered by an anonymous report expressing concern about the condition of horses there. The attention of officials soon focused on Iconic Figure, an eight-year-old at the time.

Mark Beecroft, an ex-jockey turned stable inspecting officer who has been with the BHA for more than 20 years, was quoted as saying: "I was shocked at the appearance of Iconic Figure. I have never in all my years seen a racehorse in such a poor bodily condition."

A BHA vet, Mark Collins, was called to the site on an emergency basis to assess the condition of two horses. Part of his report, read out to the panel, said of Iconic Figure: "When his rugs were removed, it was clearly evident that the horse was in a poor bodily condition with ribs clearly visible . . . The horse was unshod and feet were in need of trimming."

James contends that Iconic Figure's condition was the result of an adverse reaction to a vaccination injection given two months before. His position is that the horse had begun to improve by the time of the inspection.

Some of the evidence heard on day one was directed at the question of whether James's horses were adequately fed. Charlotte Davison, presenting the BHA's case, said the feeding regime which James described would require 42kg of Spillers Cubes per day. "There was less than a third of that present when the BHA conducted their unannounced visit," she added.

James told Beecroft that he was due to visit the feed merchants later that day. James's barrister suggested during cross-examination that supplies were temporarily low because of cash-flow issues.

The former trainer also faces a charge in relation to a fracture injury to one of Iconic Figure's legs, discovered by x-ray in July 2019. There is dispute as to when that injury occurred and whether adequate care was then provided.

The BHA also alleges that James failed to respond adequately to lameness in the 20-year-old Attack Minded at the end of 2021 and that action was only eventually taken in response to a warning from an RSPCA officer. James's defence is that he had been treating the horse, including with stocks of medication kept on the yard, even though he did not obtain a specific prescription for Attack Minded for painkillers or antibiotics.

