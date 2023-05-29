Racing Post logo
Oxted out of King's Stand at Royal Ascot and Teal fears star may miss rest of the season

Oxted: "It's very deflating"
Oxted: "It's very deflating"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Oxted, winner of the King's Stand Stakes in 2021 will miss next month's Royal Ascot Group 1 may not be seen again in 2023.

The star of Roger Teal's Lambourn stable was a general 33-1 for the 5f showpiece but he has not raced since finishing third in the July Cup two years ago.

The seven-year-old, who runs in the colours of Tony Hirschfeld, Stephen Piper, David Fish and John Collins, was due to appear at York recently, but suffered a late setback, which was worse than first feared.

"He won't go to Ascot," Teal said on Monday. "It's too soon, so we'll see how he comes along. He's not in the July Cup and, if we get him back, it might be for something at the backend of the season.

"I'm not making any plans just yet though. He cannoned into the back of himself and did a bit more damage than we first thought. If you miss work like we're missing you're not going to get back. You needed everything to go your way and you can't miss weeks of work with a Group 1 horse.

"If we have a chance, it will be the backend, but he's a gelding, so if we don't run this season, we'll keep him for next season. That's the way we'll play it."

Teal, who won a decent handicap at York on Saturday with the seven-year-old's younger brother Chipstead, added: "It's very deflating not just for me but everyone involved with the horse."

'I expected a little bit more' - doubt over King's Stand favourite Coolangatta after lacklustre workout  

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 17:16, 29 May 2023
