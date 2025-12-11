Owners want value for money as BHA announces industry fees set to rise by 3.9 per cent in 2026

Fees paid by both racecourses and participants to the BHA are set to rise by 3.9 per cent in 2026, the governing body revealed on Thursday.

The BHA said the rise was essential to help fund industry strategy work and in supporting efforts to secure "a brighter future for our sport, our people and our horses". The Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) said it understood that some cost increases were unavoidable, but warned that owners were facing financial pressures across the board and that the fee rises should deliver value for the sport.

The 3.9 per cent increase matches this year's figure for participants, while racecourses faced a 4.4 per cent rise in fixture fees in 2025.

The BHA said that it did not exist to make a profit and that its budget was set at a level which ensured it could fulfil "our central responsibilities of governing, administering and regulating horseracing in Britain, and lead on the sport’s development and growth".

It said it was responsible for driving industry-wide work to ensure British racing and breeding could prosper in the future. That included leading industry strategy work and delivering the recommendations of the sport’s largest ever piece of consumer research, Project Beacon.

"The fees the BHA receives are essential to the areas of work set out above and to supporting industry efforts to secure a brighter future for our sport, our people and our horses," the BHA said, adding it was "sincerely grateful" for the support of participants.

"Our thanks in particular to racehorse owners for everything you do to support our industry and the people and horses who depend on its success," the BHA added.

The BHA's income comes mainly from fees paid by racecourses and owners. In 2024, racecourses paid £28 million, while owners provided just short of £9.5m.

However, racecourses receive grants from the Levy Board, which fund around 80 per cent of racecourse fees, which meant their net costs were substantially lower at £8.4m.

Racehorse Owners Association chief executive Louise Norman Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Responding to the BHA's announcement, ROA chief executive Louise Norman said in a note to members: "We recognise that given wider economic pressures some cost increases are unavoidable to maintain the governance, regulation and welfare functions the sport relies on.

"Owners are already facing rising costs across the ownership journey. As the sport’s single biggest financial contributor it remains important that any further increases are clearly explained and aligned with delivering value for the sport and its participants.

"The ROA will continue to review the factors informing these fees, engage constructively with the BHA, and monitor the impact on owners. Our priority is to protect owners’ interests and support a sustainable, high-quality ownership experience."

