'Our two-year-olds will come to the fore' - Charlie Appleby eyes strong second half of the season with juveniles

Charlie Appleby is targeting a decent run with his powerful team of two-year-olds in the second half of the season to move back into contention for the trainers' championship he has won for the past two years.

The Moulton Paddocks yard may not have cut the mustard with their three-year-olds so far this year, including disappointments with fancied runners in the Derby and Oaks at Epsom, but they have already made an impact with their juveniles since Royal Ascot.

Appleby is operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate with his two-year-olds this year, having struck four times since the royal meeting and taking his tally to 11 winners from 25 runners.