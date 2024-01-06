Organisers expect demand to grow for new trainers' mental health support service

The founders of a new scheme offering mental health support to British trainers are looking to safeguard its long-term future through additional funding after revealing the service was used extensively in its first seven months.

Acclaimed sports psychologist Michael Caulfield and retired trainer David Arbuthnot were last year hired by the National Trainers Federation's Racehorse Trainers Benevolent Fund to become a first point of contact for members of the profession in Lambourn experiencing emotional or psychological issues.

Another former trainer Chris Wall and current licence-holder Jo Foster subsequently extended the geographical reach of what has now been christened the Trainer Support Network to Newmarket and the north. Of the more than 50 interactions that took place with trainers between June and December, 23 led to in-depth follow-up conversations.

Rupert Arnold: "The indications are demand will continue to grow"

RTBF chair Rupert Arnold believes the service has already proved its worth but is keen to see its profile raised, particularly within the jump racing community, given most conversations have so far been with Flat trainers.

Arnold said: "The response from trainers and others in the racing community has progressed from initial humorous scepticism to acceptance and appreciation that support is being offered where there has not been anything similar before. The indications are demand will continue to grow as awareness of the support network spreads and willingness to open up to one of the providers increases.

"The RTBF is able to maintain the current level of activity in the short term, but on the basis that we judge the pilot to have been a success, we are exploring options for funding the development and ongoing provision of the service."

