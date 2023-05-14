On yer bike! Group-race aims for Tom Ward mare before owners embark on cycling tour in Europe

Improving mare Luisa Casati, who recently gave Tom Ward the biggest victory of his career, is set to move into Group company on her next start before giving her cycling-mad owners a possible tour of Europe.

A fine third in a Saint-Cloud Listed race in March, Luisa Casati stepped forward from that to win Goodwood's Daisy Warwick Stakes this month.

The William Hill Bronte Cup at York on Saturday week or Haydock's Pinnacle Stakes two weeks later are the options for the five-year-old, who runs in the colours of Velocity Racing, which is managed by Ward's former Lambourn counterpart Harry Dunlop, a keen cyclist.

"It was a big winner for Tom and a great one for us," said Dunlop. "Group races are on the agenda now and the Bronte Cup and Pinnacle Stakes are what we're thinking about.

"She ran really well in France and was impressive at Goodwood, beating Time Lock, who is a well-regarded filly trained by Roger and Harry Charlton.

"Beyond that we could think about some races abroad, but I don't think she needs testing ground – we learned from Goodwood that the easy side of good is fine. Tom has been great with her and given her time and been patient, and she's improving for it."

Dunlop sent out his final runners as a trainer in October, but was eager to find another horse for Velocity Racing, which he set up.

"I wanted to keep the syndicate going when I stopped training last year," he added. "It's a bit of a unique syndicate. It's £1,000 for the year, which includes a cycling trip in France and we're going to Longchamp for the Grand Prix de Paris.

"We're hopefully going to arrange a cycling trip to coincide with a race Luisa Casati is running in and there's a Group 2 in Germany later in the year, but it's too early to say if that's the one we'll do.

"She's the best horse they've had and there are five shares still available if any cyclists are out there. We like to see the horse in the morning, then go on a 20-mile ride and have lunch somewhere.

"I bought some horses for Tom, who is ambitious and has a beautiful yard, but I picked him because – most importantly – he likes cycling and comes out with us."

