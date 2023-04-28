Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

On-course bookmakers' body sounds alarm over planned changes to 2024 fixture list

Bookmakers battle against a squally shower before the opening raceWincanton 7.3.19 Pic: Edward Whitaker
On course-bookmakers could be impacted by potential stipulations around Saturday fixturesCredit: Edward Whitaker

The British Racecourse Bookmakers Association (BRBA) has warned of the potentially devastating impact of proposed changes to the 2024 fixture list.

British racing's commercial committee will soon present the BHA board with a revamped fixture list designed to optimise the prime Saturday afternoon cards, which could include a move to permit only three fixtures to be staged in a two-hour protected window on Saturdays in an attempt to boost betting turnover. 

Last autumn, British racing's leadership agreed on the need for a new strategy to combat critical issues such as the pressure on field sizes and attendances. Next year's fixture list will be central to that and tracks could be forced to switch to matinee or twilight slots on Saturdays to create space around ITV fixtures.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 15:00, 28 April 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain