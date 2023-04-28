On-course bookmakers' body sounds alarm over planned changes to 2024 fixture list

The British Racecourse Bookmakers Association (BRBA) has warned of the potentially devastating impact of proposed changes to the 2024 fixture list.

British racing's commercial committee will soon present the BHA board with a revamped fixture list designed to optimise the prime Saturday afternoon cards, which could include a move to permit only three fixtures to be staged in a two-hour protected window on Saturdays in an attempt to boost betting turnover.

Last autumn, British racing's leadership agreed on the need for a new strategy to combat critical issues such as the pressure on field sizes and attendances. Next year's fixture list will be central to that and tracks could be forced to switch to matinee or twilight slots on Saturdays to create space around ITV fixtures.