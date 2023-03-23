On-course bookmaker set to take part in York's 17-strong charity skydive

On-course bookmaker Andrew Geraghty will take part in a tandem skydive in east Yorkshire on April 29 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 47-year-old is among a group of 17 people taking part in York's The Jump of their Lives, linked to the racecourse's long-running Macmillan raceday.

"There were some very generous bookmakers at Cheltenham last week, as well as friends and family. It's a charity I've taken to heart through its association with York and the charity raceday," said Geraghty.

"It was a moment of madness to do the skydive. It's completely out of my comfort zone. I did a bungee jump when I was 18 but we're 30 years on from that. It's something totally new for me to do.

"We've all got friends or relatives who have been affected by cancer and this is my way of helping to raise funds. It's just a very good cause and one I'm really glad to continue getting behind."

Geraghty had raised more than £2,500 on Wednesday, while the group total was £22,500. To make a donation, you can visit Geraghty's Just Giving page .

Johnny 'Lights' Hurndall

Professional punter Johnny 'Lights' Hurndall has died aged 74. An avid racing fan since childhood, he was a charismatic figure in the betting ring for a number of decades, predominantly in the south of England. At one point, Lights was said to be one of the biggest gamblers in the country.

While enjoying plenty of success from punting during the 1980s and 90s, he later turned into a layer on the rails before suffering from ill health.

He died at Epsom Hospital on Friday, March 10 and his funeral will be held at 11.30am on April 1 at GreenAcres Kemnal Park in Chislehurst.

