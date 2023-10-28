On-course bookies criticise plan to reduce 'dead' Cheltenham betting ring by 30 per cent
Cheltenham's famous betting ring has been "allowed to die", on-course bookmakers have said, with the Jockey Club consulting whether to cut the number of layers by 30 per cent due to falling interest.
A maximum of 76 bookmakers would drop to 53, although it is understood the suggested new maximum capacity has not been reached in years with many bookmakers unable to make trading viable.
The proposal comes as infrastructure upgrades at the track mean foot traffic is more geared towards other areas, namely the rails, bottom betting ring and Guinness Village, which have become increasingly popular places for punters to bet rather than the main ring in front of the grandstand by the winning post.
