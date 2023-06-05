Oliver Sherwood to be a 'huge benefit' as Harry Derham outlines ambitious plans

Harry Derham believes Oliver Sherwood will be a "huge benefit" to his burgeoning operation after the Grand National-winning trainer announced his retirement on Monday.

Derham enjoyed a fine start to his career last season after leaving his post as assistant to his uncle Paul Nicholls, sending out 14 winners from December to May, and Sherwood's induction into the team forms a key part of his ambitious plans.

"It's not been in the works that long but in a short space of time we've talked about it a lot," he said. "It's fairly obvious that Oliver will bring an awful lot of experience and knowledge to what I'm trying to do and he's a big positive to my business.

"We had a very good start but that's all it was and we want to keep progressing and getting better. Someone like Oliver seeing what we're doing is going to be a huge benefit – he can fine-tune and help me improve."

Derham will remain the sole licence holder, with Sherwood set to join the 28-year-old as assistant after sending out the final runners from his Upper Lambourn yard this summer.

Oliver Sherwood: Grand National-winning trainer will send out his final runners this summer Credit: Getty Images

He said: "I'm still going to be calling the shots and he's going to come and enhance what we're doing. In terms of his role it's going to be hands on with the horses and another set of eyes. I already have a great senior team in my sister Amy and head lad Graham Baines and all three of us think Oliver can only add to that – someone of his temperament is going to be a help."

Reflecting on Sherwood's decision to cease training and start a new role, he added: "I think what he's doing says a lot about the character he is. He had his own reasons for what he did but clearly still wants to be involved in racing. What he has achieved is absolutely fantastic and he should be incredibly proud of it."

Derham will continue training from his base at Frenchman's House in Lambourn until August, when building at his purpose-built yard in Boxford is complete. He is set to be joined in his new stable by several members of Sherwood's team, both human and equine.

He said: "It will be an amazing yard and Oliver can bring value to that by helping us understand the new gallop and facilities. The details haven't been finalised but I think I'm going to inherit some of his horses and his staff. I'm really looking forward to getting to know some of the horses and their owners."

Read more . . .

Grand National-winning trainer Oliver Sherwood to end near 40-year career and become assistant to Harry Derham

Oliver Sherwood compared to Fred Winter as former jockeys pay tribute to Grand National-winning trainer

A Grand National hero and a two-time Cheltenham Festival winner: four of Oliver Sherwood's best horses

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.