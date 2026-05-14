Olive Nicholls retires from race-riding after quickfire double on Wednesday night

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Olive Nicholls bowed out from her career in the saddle on Wednesday night following a double at Newton Abbot.

Nicholls, daughter of 14-time champion jumps trainer Paul, partnered two winners in quick succession at the Devon track before her retirement from race-riding was announced.

Viroflay provided the first leg of the double in the 3m2f handicap chase before Golden Son coasted home by 29 lengths in the hunters' chase over the same trip.

Paul Nicholls posted the news of his daughter's retirement on X. The post said: "Mighty proud of Olive Nicholls, who after riding a double on Viroflay and Golden Son at Newton Abbot retired from race-riding with a total of 25 national hunt wins and numerous point-to-points. What a way to go out."

Speaking to the Racing Post in an interview in 2024 , Olive Nicholls, the second of Paul Nicholls' four children and daughter of trainer Georgina Nicholls, discussed her desire to train in the longer term, adding that "at some point I will join Dad".

The biggest win of her career as a jockey came on Viroflay at Kempton's two-day Christmas festival in December, while her best seasonal tally under rules came in the 2024-25 season with seven victories from 50 rides.

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