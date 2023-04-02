'Oblivious' dog walker delayed final race at Doncaster on Lincoln day

Doncaster stressed there was no danger of injury to a woman who delayed the last race on Lincoln day by walking her dog on the racecourse.

She was unaware that the second division of the 1m2f apprentice handicap was due off until she was escorted from the track by security staff.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker revealed on Sunday: "The race was late because of a loose horse and then we spotted her walking her dog on the straight course, around the seven-furlong pole.

"It's common land and people are allowed to cross the track but not walk along it. It was probably part of her daily routine and she was completely oblivious to the fact a race was about to start – that was on the round course and there were no stalls on the straight course.

"We have security staff at the five and six-furlong poles and they quickly went to her and escorted her off. There was never any danger to her or to the horses."

The race had originally been delayed by Simulation Theory, who lost his jockey and galloped loose, and finally started nearly ten minutes after the scheduled off time.

The contest was won by Aone Ally, whose jockey Connor Planas and trainer Lucinda Russell also took the first division with Don't Look Back. The pair were Russell's first Flat winners since she landed a double at the Ayr Gold Cup meeting last September with Flylikeaneagle and Engles Rock.

