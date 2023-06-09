'Now I can show what I'm capable of' - Micheal Nolan appointed stable jockey to Philip Hobbs and Johnson White

Micheal Nolan has been named stable jockey at Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's Sandhill Stables and called it an opportunity to prove what he is capable of after a career "crippled" by injuries.

Irish-born Nolan has been involved with the prominent West Country stable for more than 12 years, during which time Richard Johnson held the number one role until April 2021, before Tom O'Brien took over until bowing out at the end of last season.

It will be a second retainer for Nolan, 33, who will continue to be the first choice for Seamus Mullins. The rider said the two jobs would work well together with Mullins tending to be busiest in the summer and the Hobbs yard during the winter.