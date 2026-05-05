'Nothing compares to riding a Group 1 winner there' - James McDonald eyes further Royal Ascot success

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James McDonald , one of the world’s leading jockeys and a multiple Group 1-winning rider, will bid to add to his five Royal Ascot victories when he returns to the meeting this summer.

The Australian-based jockey, who was crowned Longines World’s Best Jockey for a third time in 2025, has previously enjoyed notable success on British soil, most memorably when partnering Nature Strip to a dominant victory in the King’s Stand Stakes in 2022 for Chris Waller.

McDonald is set to renew that association at the royal meeting, with Waller’s five-time Group 1 winner Joliestar entered in both the King’s Stand and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. He could also ride stablemate Generosity should she make the trip.

James McDonald: was crowned the Longines World Best Jockey Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The jockey also struck at Royal Ascot last year aboard Crimson Advocate in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes for Wathnan Racing, whose operation he is set to represent again. McDonald will act as second jockey to retained rider James Doyle and has enlisted Doyle’s agent Chris Humpleby to secure additional rides during the week.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, said: “James came up for Royal Ascot last year and we were delighted to provide him with a winner in Crimson Advocate. We will hopefully have a strong team heading to the meeting this time, and while James Doyle is obviously our number-one jockey, we’re delighted to have secured the services of James McDonald when we have multiple runners in a number of races.”

McDonald added: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Royal Ascot again this year. It’s some of the finest racing anywhere in the world and it’s a privilege to compete at the meeting.

“Having experienced riding a Group 1 winner there, it’s such a special feeling and nothing else compares. To have the support of Wathnan Racing at Royal Ascot is a great honour and hopefully I’ll also have the backing of other trainers I’ve enjoyed success with in the past. I can’t wait.”

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