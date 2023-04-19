'No specific threat' to Scottish Grand National but Ayr will not be complacent

Ayr is "not aware of any specific threats" from animal rights protesters to the Coral Scottish Grand National meeting but remains alert to any possible action this weekend.

Managing director David Brown stressed there will be no complacency in the light of Animal Rising's incursions at Aintree, where l, and a Just Stop Oil protest that disrupted the World Snooker Championship on Monday.

The course will have the usual strong police presence on Saturday, when Scotland's biggest jumps race is set to be watched by the track's largest crowd of the year and will be broadcast on the main ITV channel.

When asked about security preparations, Brown said: "We are in contact with the local authorities and whatever information and updates they get will determine what appropriate steps we take.

"My understanding at the moment is that they are not aware of any specific threats.

"That could change and we'll certainly not be complacent. I'm sure that will be the same for most sporting events, especially in light of what happened at the snooker just two days after Aintree. People have a right to protest but the issue is when it starts to impinge on other people's way of life."

David Brown: "People have a right to protest but the issue is when it starts to impinge on other people's way of life" Credit: David Carr

Saturday's £200,000 Scottish National traditionally attracts an even bigger turnout than the Ayr Gold Cup in September and Brown said: "We always have a police presence due to the number of people on site for a big public event.

"We're expecting 17,000, which is our biggest crowd of the year, and the usual risk assessment determines the number of stewards and police that we have on course.

"I also have no doubt that Police Scotland will have been in touch with their counterparts down in Liverpool, which would be part of the normal course of events."

Police Scotland would not be drawn on its preparation for the meeting but a spokesperson said: "As with any large event, we are engaging with the organisers and an appropriate policing plan is in place."

Now read these:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.