'No-one has raised concerns to us' - BHA leadership rejects suggestion sport has no confidence in team

Senior figures at the BHA on Wednesday rejected the suggestion the sport lacks confidence in its regulator, despite criticism of whip rules and its divisive stance on saunas.

The organisation's chief executive Julie Harrington was joined by her chief operating officer Richard Wayman and director of communications and corporate affairs Greg Swift for a media briefing on Wednesday morning when the claim was put to them.

The BHA is dealing with issues such as affordability checks, levy reform and a new approach to the fixture list, but has also brought in new whip rules this year and recently reiterated its view saunas would not return to racecourses in Britain, which led to a war of words between the authority and the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) on Tuesday.

Harrington said the BHA was "very surprised" by the PJA's actions. Responding to the idea that faith in the organisation has decreased, she added: "We work across all the stakeholders and I don't feel that lack of confidence in the BHA team. We engage directly with trainers, deal with other bodies and racecourses and – behind closed doors, face to face – anyone has an opportunity to raise concerns and we're really not having those raised.

"I'm obviously prepared to listen, but we're having conversations with stakeholders and they have empowered us to get on and do things, and, if they were not confident in this team, I don't think they would be asking the BHA to broaden its mandate and do more for the sport.

"I would also add there are areas reported where people don't like the outcome, which is a bit different from whether they've got no confidence in us. When there's dissatisfaction because a decision hasn't gone someone's way, that just comes with the territory."

Swift used the levy review process as an example of the BHA leading the industry to produce a complex piece of work he said senior stakeholders could not have been more complimentary about his colleagues. Wayman added: "Looking back over the number of years I've been here, there will always be dissatisfaction with the governing body for some reason or another, and we have to do everything we can as a leadership team to gain confidence and belief in us.

"We work very hard to do that, but it's easy – when things aren't going your way – to say it's the BHA again, and that's just the way it is unfortunately."

How to respond to the Gambling Commission consultation: Views can be provided at this page . After completing the introductory questions, select 'Remote gambling: financial vulnerability and financial risk' from the 'Consultations contents page'. You may choose to answer as many or as few questions as you wish. Further Racing Post guidance on responding to the consultation can be found here .

The Racing Post wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

Read these next:

Positivity from racing's leaders put to the test as bookmakers light a fuse under levy talks

'They are listening' - BHA chief says government alive to concerns as owners quit over affordability checks

BHA issues indefinite ban to social media user for 'unacceptable behaviour'

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.