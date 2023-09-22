'No negatives' as Sedgefield gets all clear from trial jockeys to resume racing

Sedgefield has been given the go-ahead to resume racing this autumn after five jockeys took part in a trial gallop at the track on Friday morning.

There have been concerns over safety at the course since the Donald McCain-trained Sweet Auburn and Thermusa, trained by Ruth Jefferson, were fatally injured in separate incidents in the same race there last November .

Racing was abandoned that afternoon and some of the track's subsequent fixtures were transferred to Newcastle.

During the close season extensive realignment work was done to the top bend between the back straight and the home straight, to improve the radius and curvature of the bend and to correct its camber.

Although the work was completed on schedule, the course needed the grass to grow and take root so that the surface would be able to cope with the rigours of racing in time for the first meeting of the autumn on October 3.

That was put to the test when Brian Hughes, Sean Quinlan, Henry Brooke, Ross Chapman and Tom Midgley galloped horses round the track on Friday, accompanied by clerk of the course Michael Naughton and former champion jockey Richard Johnson, who is now an adviser to Arena Racing Company.

They were watched by BHA inspector of courses Chris Dennis, who said: "It's looking really good. They've worked hard, it's been re-cambered and turfed, the jockeys galloped round it twice and it went well, there were no negatives.

"If you make extensive changes to the track, you've got to have a gallop round it. The jockeys went round the inside line to test it and they were more than happy."

Mark Spincer: "We're delighted with the work that's been done."

Mark Spincer, managing director of Arc's racing division, added: "We're delighted with the work that's been done and we're looking forward to welcoming back owners, trainers, jockeys and racegoers when racing resumes on October 3."

Sedgefield has eight meetings scheduled before the end of the year, including its feature Durham National card on October 22 and the traditionally well-attended Boxing Day fixture on December 26.

