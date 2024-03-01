'No major concerns' - rain turns Newbury heavy but no inspection planned ahead of two-day fixture

Officials at Newbury are monitoring conditions after significant rain this morning, but do not anticipate calling an inspection before racing.

The track received 7.2mm of rain yesterday and another 6.5mm in the early hours, rendering conditions heavy, soft in places on the chase course and heavy on the hurdles track.

Friday's seven-race card is slated to get underway at 1.50 , while the track is also the venue for Saturday's feature card in Britain, which includes the £100,000 BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup (1.55 ).

"There shouldn't be any worries at the moment," clerk of the course George Hill said at 7.40am. "When I finished walking the track at 7am it was okay. We'll get some more rain between now and 9am, probably a few more millimetres.

"It should be fine but I'll have to monitor if a fence or hurdle might need to be bypassed, but at the moment everything can be jumped. It just depends on how quickly the rain comes down and the gaps between, but I haven't got any major concerns."

More rain is forecast ahead of Saturday's Premier fixture but Hill and his team will work to reconfigure the track after racing today, which will aid the course's chances, and there are no plans to inspect.

Highstakesplayer (left): a leading contender for Saturday's Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury Credit: Mark Cranham

"Tomorrow morning has a showery nature," he said. "If you add all of the showers up from the early hours until before racing, we're probably looking at 3-8mm over a period of ten hours.

"We'll be on fresh lines so we'll see how today goes and get the track ready after racing by moving all of the rails and obstacles. It will be testing conditions and it won't suit them all."

There is valuable prize-money up for grabs today, with Issar D'Airy seeking a hat-trick in the £20,000 2m4f handicap chase (3.00 ) and the Venetia Williams-trained Demnat bidding to make it two wins from two starts in Britain in the 2m½f handicap chase (4.10 ).

The latter is a brother to the talented campaigner Sceau Royal and holds entries in the Ultima, Plate, Grand Annual and Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival.

