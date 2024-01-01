No jumps racing on Wednesday as Huntingdon is forced to cancel its fixture due to a waterlogged track

Huntingdon's seven-race jumps fixture on Wednesday has been cancelled due to parts of the course being underwater as a result of the nearby river bursting its banks.

An inspection was held shortly after 8am on Monday following 10mm of rainfall on Sunday, but with the track waterlogged and more rain to come before racing, clerk of the course Roderick Duncan was left with no choice but the cancel the meeting.

He said: "We weren't expecting to flood overnight but we had a flood warning late on and I presume we've had more rain to the west of us, which has pushed the levels up.

"We have parts of the track underwater and we've got a lot of rain forecast for the next 48 hours, so the situation was only going to get worse. We've just got to get ready for our next meeting on January 12."

It now means there will be no jumps meetings on Wednesday after Ffos Las' card was cancelled due to a waterlogged track. The only action comes on the all-weather at Kempton in the evening.

